Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 8 (ANI): Celebrating the popularity of the game in India, International Chess Federation (FIDE) and All India Chess Federation have agreed to introduce and institutionalise Chess Olympiad Torch Relay ahead of the 44th Chess Olympiad to be held near Chennai.

FIDE announced that in this Olympic-style tradition, the Torch Relay will always begin from India--the land chess originated from, and then it will travel across all continents before reaching the host city.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Shares a Happy Selfie With Hubby Virat Kohli From Their Summer Vacation.

However, due to paucity of time, this year the Chess Olympiad Torch Relay will only traverse in India.

"This initiative will help in popularizing the game of chess and galvanising the support of fans across the world. Starting from the next edition of the Olympiad, in line with the traditions of the Olympic Games, the torch will travel across all continents visiting FIDE member territories, ultimately culminating in the host country and city ahead of the opening of the Chess Olympiad," FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich said in a statement.

Also Read | IND vs SA 1st T20I 2022, Delhi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs South Africa Match At Arun Jaitley Stadium.

"It is indeed a huge honour for the country. What Athens means for Olympics is how India will be to chess community. It was our dream to bring the Chess Olympiad to India and now this announcement adds not only joy but extreme pride. We will soon announce the route and dates in consultation with the Government, FIDE and other stakeholders," Olympiad Director Bharat Singh Chauhan said.

The upcoming edition of the Chess Olympiad is scheduled to take place in Mahabalipuram, near Chennai from July 28 to August 10. The historic event has already received a record 343 teams in open and women's sections from 187 countries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)