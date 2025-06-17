Kolkata, Jun 17 (PTI) The transfer ban on Mohun Bagan Super Giant was on Tuesday lifted by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, clearing the way for the club to sign new players ahead of the upcoming season.

The ban, imposed on May 5 over non-payment of dues to Australian striker Jason Cummings' former club Central Coast Mariners, was revoked following prompt action by the club.

Mohun Bagan had submitted a 107-page document to FIFA and responded to two subsequent queries from the governing body.

Unlike Mumbai City FC, whose similar ban took nearly three months to be lifted, Mohun Bagan managed to resolve the issue within a month.

The transfer window opened on June 9, and the club can now proceed unhindered with its team-building efforts for the new season.

The news comes days after a new president Debasish Dutta and general secretary Srinjoy Bose took charge of the club.

