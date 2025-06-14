Sports News | East Bengal FC Part Ways with Foreign Trio

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Indian Super League (ISL) club East Bengal FC on Friday announced the departure of three foreigners: Hector Yuste, Rafael Messi Bouli, and Richard Celis.

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2025 08:30 AM IST
Sports News | East Bengal FC Part Ways with Foreign Trio
East Bengal FC player Rafael Messi Bouli (Photo: ISL)

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) club East Bengal FC on Friday announced the departure of three foreigners: Hector Yuste, Rafael Messi Bouli, and Richard Celis.

Spanish defender Yuste joined the Red and Gold Brigade ahead of the 2024-25 season as their sixth foreign signing, while Messi Bouli and Celis joined East Bengal FC in the winter transfer window, as per the ISL official website.

Despite battling against an injury, Yuste featured in 18 games for the Kolkata giants and logged 1354 minutes on the field. The Spaniard was effective in build-up play, maintaining an 83% passing accuracy.

Yuste was a key figure in East Bengal FC's defensive organisation as he won 42 duels, 11 tackles, completed 69 recoveries, and 55 clearances. He also notched 14 interceptions and 13 blocks while also registering three clean sheets in the 2024-25 season.

On the other hand, both Messi Bouli and Celis joined the Red and Gold Brigade midway through the season as the squad battled injuries.

Messi Bouli, who earlier featured in the league in the 2019-20 season for Kerala Blasters FC, returned to the ISL with East Bengal FC. Despite the Cameroonian forward only playing five games and clocking 353 minutes on the field, his impactful performances caught the eye as he scored two goals and provided an assist in this short period.

With his adroit footwork and individual brilliance, Messi Bouli brought in the creative flair in East Bengal FC's playing, something that the team had lacked since Talal's unavailability. He created 10 chances, won 36 duels, and attempted two successful dribbles while maintaining a 16.67% goal conversion rate.

Celis was a new face in the league compared to Messi Bouli. The Venezuelan forward featured in six games in the 2024-25 season and showcased his dynamic skill set and flair.

Despite not recording any goal contribution, Celis was instrumental on the left flank. He created four chances, won 39 duels, and averaged 26 passes per game. (ANI)

