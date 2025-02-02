Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) Scoreboard of the fifth and final T20I between India and England here on Sunday.

India Innings:

Sanju Samson c Jofra Archer b Mark Wood 16

Abhishek Sharma c Jofra Archer b Adil Rashid 135

Tilak Varma c Salt b Brydon Carse 24

Suryakumar Yadav c Salt b Brydon Carse 2

Shivam Dube c Adil Rashid b Brydon Carse 30

Hardik Pandya c Livingstone b Mark Wood 9

Rinku Singh lbw b Jofra Archer 9

Axar Patel run out 15

Mohammed Shami not out 0

Ravi Bishnoi c Brydon Carse b Jamie Overton 0

Extras: (lb-4, w-3) 7

Total: 247/9 in 20 overs

Fall of wickets: 21-1, 136-2, 145-3, 182-4, 193-5, 202-6, 237-7, 247-8, 247-9

Bowling: Jofra Archer 4-0-55-1, Mark Wood 4-0-32-2, Jamie Overton 3-0-48-1, Liam Livingstone 2-0-29-0, Adil Rashid 3-0-41-1, Brydon Carse 4-0-38-3.

