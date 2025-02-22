Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 22 (ANI): It was redemption for the Indian women's hockey team as they defeated Germany 1-0 in the ongoing FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 clash at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Deepika (12') was the sole goal scorer, ensuring India climbed to the seventh spot on the points table.

India started the first quarter with a disciplined defensive setup and a proactive high press, matching Germany's early dominance in possession with attacking intent.

In the 12th minute, the hosts won a penalty corner, their best opportunity of the period. Deepika made no mistake, precisely driving her shot into the back of the net to give India the lead. Moments later, Vaishnavi Phalke nearly set up Sunelita Toppo for a deft deflection, but the effort fell short.

The second quarter delivered end-to-end action, with India eager to build on its advantage. Germany found themselves pinned in their own half for the first five minutes, with forward Sophia Schwabe closely marked by the Indian defence.

Deepika's sublime form continued as she sliced through the German team with a silky run, weaving her way to the edge of the circle before threading a pass to Sharmila Devi in the 25th minute. However, Sharmila could only direct her shot into the pads of goalkeeper Finja Starck.

On the counter, Germany's Yara Mandel won the visitors a penalty corner in the 26th minute, but Indian Goalkeeper Savita Punia gloved away Lena Micheel's low-driven shot to keep the scoreline at 1-0.

After halftime, India remained on the prowl, immediately earning a penalty corner through Navneet Kaur in the 31st minute. Deepika stepped up once again, unleashing a powerful strike, but the German defence held firm to deny her a second goal.

India was firmly in control of the game despite Germany holding the lion's share of possession in the third quarter. Germany's lack of urgency limited their shots on goal before Germany won two consecutive penalty corners in the 38th minute, but the scoreline remained unchanged.

India was steadfast in its defensive endeavours in the final quarter. An early penalty corner for Germany was derailed as Stine Kurz's strike was courageously closed down by Sunelita Toppo.

In the 47th minute, Schwabe let go of a venomous shot from close range, but Goalkeeper Bichu Devi dropped down to deny her. Lisa Nolte fired on the rebound, but Devi's reflexes ensured a second save in quick succession.

In the dying embers of the match, Germany moved forward cautiously, stringing a series of passes in search of a breakthrough, but the equaliser evaded them as they could not pierce the Indian defence.

India will be in action again when they take on the Netherlands on February 25 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (ANI)

