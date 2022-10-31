Brisbane, Oct 31 (PTI) Skipper Aaron Finch struck a fine half-century to guide Australia to a competitive 179 for five against Ireland in a T20 World Cup match here on Monday.

Finch made 63 off 44 balls, while Marcus Stoinis scored 35 off 25 deliveries after Australia were sent in to bat.

Barry McCarthy (3/29) was the pick of the bowlers for Ireland, while left-arm pacer Josh Little (2/21) scalped two wickets.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 179 for 5 in 20 overs (Aaron Finch 63; Barry McCarthy 3/29). PTI SSC

