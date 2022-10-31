Afghanistan and Sri Lanka haven't made the best of starts to the T20 World Cup 2022 campaign and will be aiming for a win when they face off against each other in their Super 12 Group 1 encounter. The clash will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane on November 01, 2022 (Tuesday) at 09:30 am IST. Ahead of the clash, we take a look at the AFG vs SL head-to-head record in T20Is along with likely playing XI and other things. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated.

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are near the bottom of the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 and will be looking to move up the table. Dasun Shanaka's team have recorded so far but enter this match on the back of consecutive defeats. Meanwhile, Mohammad Nabi's team are yet to win a game and after two of the matches being washed out will b looking for maximum points.

AFG vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast:

The games will be telecasted live by Star Sports, the official broadcasters of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune in to Star Sports channels to watch the AFG vs SL match on TV while the live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

AFG vs SL Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The teams faced each other three times in the T20Is. Sri Lanka lead the head-to-head record with two wins compared to Afghanistan's one victory. IND vs PAK: Afghanistan Fans in Kabul Celebrate India’s Win Over Pakistan at T20 World Cup 2022 (Watch Video).

AFG vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 Key Players

Key Players Rashid Khan (AFG) Mohammad Nabi (AFG) Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) Kusal Mendis (SL)

AFG vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 Likely Playing XI

AFG Likely Playing 11: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

SL Likely Playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

