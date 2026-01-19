Udhampur (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], January 19 (ANI): The first edition of the Devika Premier League concluded with a match between Feria Super Kings and Chandi Tigers. Jammu and Kashmir's Sports Minister, Satish Sharma, presided as the chief guest at the final of the tournament.

A total of eight teams competed in the league, which also featured a professional player auction earlier.

Also Read | Pakistan vs Scotland Live Streaming Online, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: How To Watch PAK U19 vs SCO U19 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV.

A Feria Super Kings player, Suresh Jamwal, said the Devika Premier League tournament, inspired by the IPL, featured eight teams with 16-17 players each selected through an auction. He added that such events inspire youth and expressed happiness at the strong public support in Udhampur, saying it could help produce future cricket stars from the region.

"The organisation of this tournament has taken inspiration from the IPL. Eight teams participated in the tournament and each team has 16-17 players that they acquired during the auction. Tournaments like this are always a good step for inspiring the youth. It's great to see the public of Udhampur gather here for the tournament and I am sure that we will see some stars rising from Udhampur in future," he said.

Also Read | When is Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Next International Match?.

Chandi Tigers captain Ankush said the tournament aims to inspire the younger generation and noted that it is the first event of this scale in Udhampur, with large crowds demonstrating strong public interest and enthusiasm.

"This tournament is to inspire the coming generation. This is the first time a tournament of this level is being organised here in Udhampur. The massive crowds here tells us that the tournament is inspiring people to come and be a part of this," he said.

Speaking to ANI during the final of the Devika Premier League, the J&K Sports Minister said, "An international stadium will be built in every district, and I organised international events for hockey, football, and also wrestling after 18 years." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)