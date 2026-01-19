Pakistan U19 Cricket Team vs Scotland U19 Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Pakistan’s Under-19 cricketers will be aiming to bounce back from their opening-day setback when they face Scotland in their second Group C fixture of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026. After a 37-run defeat to England, the "Young Boys in Green" travel to the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare under pressure to secure two points. Scotland, meanwhile, enters the contest following a comprehensive loss to co-hosts Zimbabwe, making this a pivotal encounter for both sides as they bid for a top-three finish to advance to the Super Six stage. Vihaan Malhotra Shines As India U19 Edge Bangladesh U19 in Thrilling Rain-Hit Contest at ICC Under19 Cricket World Cup 2026.

Redemption on the Cards for Pakistan

Pakistan arrived in Zimbabwe as one of the tournament favourites, having recently claimed the ACC U19 Asia Cup title. However, their campaign began with a stuttering performance against England, where despite captain Farhan Yousaf’s valiant 65, the team failed to chase down a modest target. Bowling coach Rao Iftikhar Anjum noted that the squad has addressed their tactical errors in training, focusing particularly on middle-over discipline and strike rotation.

Historically, Pakistan has dominated this fixture, winning all three of their previous U19 World Cup meetings against Scotland. The most recent encounter in 2020 saw a comfortable seven-wicket victory for the subcontinental side, a result they will be desperate to replicate to stay in contention for the top spot in the group.

Scotland’s Quest for an Upset

Scotland’s campaign started with a challenging fixture against Zimbabwe, where they struggled to find momentum with the bat. Led by Thomas Knight, the Scottish side will need to find a way to navigate Pakistan's formidable pace battery, spearheaded by Ahmed Hussain.

The Scots will rely heavily on their top order to provide a stable platform at Takashinga, a venue known for offering early assistance to seamers before flattening out. For Scotland, a victory would be historic, marking their first-ever win over Pakistan at this level and keeping their Super Six hopes alive.

Where to Watch PAK U19 vs SCO U19 Under-19 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming and TV Channels

Fans in India and abroad have several options to catch the live action from Harare. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 1:00 PM.

In India (TV): The Star Sports Network holds the exclusive television broadcast rights for the tournament in India. Fans can tune in to various Star Sports channels to watch the match in multiple languages.

In India (Digital): Live streaming is available exclusively on the Jio Hotstar app and website. Mobile users can access the stream for free (with advertisements), while premium high-definition viewing requires a valid subscription.

In Pakistan: The ICC U19 World Cup 2026 match will be broadcast live on PTV Sports and Geo Super. Digital audiences in Pakistan can access the stream through various platforms, including Tamasha, Myco, ARY ZAP, and Tapmad. Global fans in regions without a direct broadcaster can tune in via ICC.tv. Under-19 Pacer Henil Patel Claims 5-Wicket Haul During IND vs USA U19 World Cup 2026 Match (Watch Video).

Match Facts: Pakistan U19 vs Scotland U19

Feature Details Fixture Pakistan U19 vs Scotland U19 Competition ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 (Group C) Date 19 January 2026 Venue Takashinga Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe Time (IST) 1:00 PM IST Live Telecast (India) Star Sports Network Live Stream (India) JioHotstar (App and Website) Live Stream (Pakistan) Tamasha, Myco, ARY ZAP, Tapmad

The Takashinga Sports Club in Harare has hosted several high-scoring encounters in the early stages of this tournament. With temperatures expected to be mild and skies clear, the toss will be crucial; captains typically prefer batting first to avoid the wear of the pitch in the second innings. Pakistan's spinners, led by Ali Raza, are expected to play a major role as the match progresses.

