Pandharpur, (Maharashtra) [India] June 22 (ANI): In a remarkable fusion of spiritual devotion, physical fitness, and environmental consciousness, the 4th Akhil Maharashtra Pandharpur Cycle Wari Sammelan - 2025 was celebrated with great fervour and unity, according to a release from Sai Media.

This mega event of Fit India Sundays on Cycle was jointly organised by the Sports Authority of India, Regional Centre - Mumbai, and the Pandharpur Cycle Wari Sangh.

Over 5000 cyclists representing more than 90 cycling clubs from across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya pradesh participated in the event. These dedicated cyclists undertook a journey spanning 400 to 450 kilometres, starting 3-4 days in advance, to reach the holy town of Pandharpur, Solapur district in Maharashtra.

They actively took part in the spiritually significant Nagar Pradakshina and the energetic Ringan Sohala, showcasing exemplary determination, devotion, and endurance.

The event was honoured by the esteemed presence of several dignitaries like Raksha Khadse, Union Minister of State for youth affairs and Sports J B Gore, Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department, Govt of Maharashtra.

Among others were Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil, MP, Prashant Paricharak, Member of Legislative Council, Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil, Member of Legislative Council, Pandurang Chate, IRS, Regional Director, Sports Authority of India, RC Mumbai & Amit Samarth, Renowned Endurance Cyclist & 19-time Ironman, Nagpur

The Railway Ground, Pandharpur, was transformed into a vibrant centre of energy and inspiration under the Fit India - Sundays on Cycle banner. The event conveyed a powerful message promoting sustainable transport, community health, and spiritual unity, reinforcing that cycling is not just a sport but a way of life aligned with a healthier and greener India.

Echoing the spirit of the Fit India Movement, the event promoted the national fitness mantra: "Fitness Ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz" , encouraging every citizen to embrace physical activity as a daily habit and contribute to building a fitter, environmentally conscious nation. (ANI)

