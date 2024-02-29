West Bromwich (England), Feb 29 (AP) West Bromwich Albion became the latest English soccer club to come under American ownership when a Florida-based businessman and his father completed their takeover on Wednesday.

Bilkul Football WBA, a company owned by Shilen Patel and father Kiran Patel, has acquired an 87.8% stake in West Brom worth a reported 60 million pounds ($76 million). It has bought the shareholding of Guochuan Lai, a Chinese businessman who has controlled the club since 2016.

Also Read | IRE vs AFG One-Off Test 2024: Mark Adair Leads Ireland Dominance Over Afghanistan on Day 1.

West Brom was most recently in the Premier League in 2021.

Shilen Patel, who has been named as chairman, was described by West Brom as a “serial investor with experience in technology, healthcare, sport, real estate, finance, food and beverage, and numerous other sectors across five continents.”

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik's Comebacks in Vain at DY Patil T20 Cup 2024.

He has been a minority shareholder of Italian club Bologna since 2014.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting project for the club to regain its standing as a consistent Premier League presence," he said.

“Success does not occur overnight, but it is my ambition to build on the club's current and historical strengths and surround West Bromwich Albion with high quality stakeholders at home and globally.”

West Brom is in fifth place in the Championship. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)