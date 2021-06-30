New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Celebrated Indian motorsport personality Musa Sherif has been nominated for the coveted Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI).

Musa, who is based out of Kasargod, Kerala, is India's most successful co-driver and has won the national title a whopping seven times with Gaurav Gill. Gaurav, is a recipient of the Arjuna Award, the only person from motorsports to have been bestowed with this prestigious award.

Musa, who has been into rallying for the last 30 years has represented India globally and won championships across the world including three back-to-back titles in UAE, APRC 2 Asia Cup, Malaysian 4X4 amongst others.

Along with Gaurav, he has entered into 65 rallies with 38 overall wins. Apart from the seven national titles, he won the gruelling Dakshin Dare on three occasions.

"It is indeed a great honour for me and I would like to thank FMSCI for this recognition. It has been a long journey for me and over the years I partnered with 49 drivers and I thank each and every one of them for their support," Musa said in a release. "I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to my sponsors JK Tyre, Mahindra Adventure, Gaurav Gill for being there by my side and helping me achieve my dreams," he further added.

"I would like to congratulate Musa for the nomination. It is great news for the entire rallying community as this was a long time due. He deserves this award and I am quite sure that he will be bestowed with the prestigious Khel Ratna," Vamsi Merla, promoter of the Indian National Rally Championship said.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had earlier decided to extend the last date of submission of application for the upcoming National Sports Awards 2021.

Earlier, the last date for submitting applications was June 21. The nominations/applications from the eligible sportspersons/ coaches/ entities/ universities were invited for the award and they were to be e-mailed as per an official statement from the ministry.

Manika Batra, Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat, Rani Rampal and Mariyappan Phangavelu were awarded the Khel Ratna Award last year and it was the first time that five athletes received the honour in the same year. (ANI)

