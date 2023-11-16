Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): England football legend David Beckham met the Ambani family in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Mumbai Indians (MI), the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owned by Reliance Industries, which is chaired by Mukesh Ambani, took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a picture of Beckham with the Ambani family.

David was gifted a Mumbai Indians jersey by the Ambani family. The jersey had the number seven that Beckham wore in his stint with iconic club Manchester United.

"From Manchester's Red to Mumbai's Blue & Gold - No.7 BECKHAM #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #DavidBeckham," tweeted MI.

Mumbai Indians (MI) is the most successful franchise in the history of IPL. They have won five IPL titles under the leadership of skipper Rohit Sharma, who also captains India across all formats. MI has also won the now-defunct Champions League T20 two times.

Beckham is in India and watched India's Cricket World Cup semifinal clash with New Zealand in Mumbai. He is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. The International Cricket Council has entered into a partnership with UNICEF to empower women and girls and promote inclusion and gender equality through cricket.

Beckham on the other hand is also considered one of the best footballers of all time. He has represented England at national level and made over 100 appearances for them from 1996-2009. The midfielder also represented iconic football clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris Saint Germain and LA Galaxy in his decorated career. With these clubs, he has won prestigious titles like the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League titles.

Coming to the match, India opted to bat first and scored 397/4 in their 50 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shubman Gill (80 in 66 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) delivered a fine start with a 71-run opening stand.

Virat Kohli (117 in 113 balls, nine fours and two sixes) posted his 50th ODI ton, while Shreyas Iyer (105 in 70 balls, with four boundaries and eight sixes) scored his second-successive WC century, helping India post a massive score. KL Rahul also delivered a 20-ball cameo of 39 runs, with five fours and two sixes.

Tim Southee (3/100) was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis. Trent Boult (1/86) also got a wicket.

In the chase of 398 runs, Kiwis lost two early wickets. But an 181-run partnership between Daryl Mitchell (134 in 119 balls, with nine fours and six sixes) and skipper Kane Williamson (69 in 73 balls, with eight centuries and a six) kept Kiwis alive and Indian bowlers sweating for answers.

Glenn Phillips also played a valuable knock of 41. However, a two-wicket over by Mohammed Shami changed the game and Men in Blue bowled exceptionally in the death overs to restrict NZ to 327 in 48.5 overs.

Besides Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj got a wicket each.

Shami became 'Player of the Match' for his spell. (ANI)

