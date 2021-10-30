Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 30 (ANI): Former Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan will play his last match for his country on Sunday as he has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Afghanistan will lock horns with Namibia in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday and this will be Asghar Afghan's last match for his side, the cricketer has announced.

"Afghanistan's ex-captain Asghar Afghan who holds the highest winning streak as a captain in T20 internationals surpassing Indian legend MS Dhoni by one extra win, decides to bid farewell with all formats of cricket in Afghanistan's third match against Namibia at T20WC," Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) tweeted.

"@ACBofficials welcomes and respects his decision, expresses gratitudes for his services to the country. It will take a lot of hard work for young Afghan cricketers to fill his shoes," it added.

Asghar Afghan has played six Tests, 114 ODIs and 74 T20Is for Afghanistan. The right-handed batter made his debut against Scotland in 2009.

Asghar Afghan played his first match in the longest format when Afghanistan locked horns with India in June 2018. (ANI)

