New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Satnam Singh, the first Indian player to be drafted into an NBA team in 2015, wants to become the best wrestler from the country following his decision to try his hand at wrestling.

Former basketball player Satnam, who is 7'3", was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in 2015, and the player will now bring his natural athleticism, charisma and daunting stature to All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Satnam hopes his stint in wrestling will open more doors for the aspiring young wrestlers of India.

"Wherever I reach in wrestling, I would go on my own. I want to become the best wrestler from India. So that the wrestlers in India and the children who want to become wrestlers get an easy path. My achievement will also open more doors for the aspiring wrestlers in India," Satnam told ANI.

Explaining his decision to try his hand at wrestling, the athletes said, "I found the opportunity to be good hence I decided to make the switch from basketball to wrestling. Also because wrestling was my dream as I used to watch games in my childhood."

While the sporting action was put to a grinding halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Satnam hit the gym regularly to be in the best of shape. He even changed his diet for wrestling and took a protein-rich diet to increase his strength.

"Training was hard due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdowns but I kept sweating it out in the gym. And I ensured that I be in the best of shape and ready for any bout that comes my way," Satnam said.

"For wrestling, I started eating more, included more protein and fruits. Also increased my weight and gained muscles," he added.

Satnam would make sure he uses his basketball skills during the bouts in the All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

"Basketball has helped me in fitness and footwork for wrestling. Making fast moves during wrestling is essential and my experience of playing basketball might come handy at that time," he said.

The former basketball player isn't aware who his opponent will be and this fact adds to Satnam's thrill and excitement.

"I am very excited about the fight and waiting for the match to take place. I don't know anything about the fight and with whom I would be locking horns but I am prepared for the bout," Satnam Singh signed off.

