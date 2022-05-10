London [UK], May 10 (ANI): The former British No. 1 tennis player Johanna Konta is expecting her first child with husband Jackson Wade.

The recently-retired Konta announced the news on her social media accounts on Monday night.

After struggling with a long-term knee injury, the former World No.4 called time on her career this past December. Just days after announcing her retirement, Konta married longtime partner Wade amongst family and friends in London.

"Busy baking my own little muffin right now," Konta wrote along with the photo that flaunted her baby bump.

Johanna has four WTA titles against her name, with her biggest title coming at the Miami Open in 2017, where she defeated Simona Halep, Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki in the last three rounds to claim the Masters 1000 title.

Johanna also lifted the trophies at Stanford 2016, Sydney 2017 and Nottingham 2021 - the latter her first title on home soil at a tournament where she had lost two previous finals. In addition, she was twice a WTA 1000 runner-up, at Beijing 2016 and Rome 2019.

A three-time Grand Slam semifinalist in her career, Konta was the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1978 to reach the last four at Wimbledon in 2017. (ANI)

