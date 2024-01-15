New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville praised Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham for ignoring a transfer move to the Red Devils.

Before making a switch to Los Blancos, Bellingham was in talks with Manchester United over and since has thrived during his time in Spain. a potential transfer deal in last year's summer transfer window.

Neville tipped the 20-year-old sensation to join Manchester United but Bellingham made a switch to Real Madrid in a deal worth EUR103 million.

But before Bellingham's switch, Neville tipped the Englishman to join his former club but now he admitted that the young midfielder was right to ignore his "you'll never regret it" advice.

"I've spoken to a couple of players before they've come here and said 'you'll never regret it, it's a magic football club'. But I have to say looking back, it looks like pretty poor advice with what's happened to them since they've come and it's really sad. They would have thrived at other clubs. Other players who have chosen other clubs have gone on to be really successful," Neville told Sky Sports as quoted from Goal.com.

"You think of Jude Bellingham, and I think of that quite a lot, when he walks into the boardroom here at Man United, United have agreed a fee with Birmingham, and so have Dortmund. He has a choice between Dortmund and United. And somehow that kid, well done to him, chose Borussia Dortmund, and he's now one of the greatest players in the world, one of the greatest English talents. What would have happened to him if he'd come here? I don't know, maybe he would have been a success because he's that good. I'm not so sure in the current environment and culture and what's been happening," Neville added.

Bellingham's 24 outings for Real Madrid have seen him score 17 goals and register six assists. As of now, he is in possession of the prestigious Kopa Trophy and Golden Boy awards. (ANI)

