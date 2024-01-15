The Kylian Mbappe transfer saga continues as the 2023-24 season nears it's end. According to a report from French Journalist Abdellah Boulma, Kylian Mbappe is unlikely to continue with PSG after the end of the 2023-24 season. Nothing has been confirmed between Mbappe and Real Madrid although it is now well know that the Spanish giants are heavily interested in him and are awaiting his green signal. Lionel Messi Joins Inter Miami Practice, Meets Teammates Ahead of MLS 2024 Season (Watch Video).

Kylian Mbappe Likely to Leave PSG at End of the 2023-24 Season

🚨 BREAKING: Kylian Mbappé will leave PSG in the summer but hasn’t officially communicated his decision to the club. Nothing is signed with Real Madrid yet but contact has not been broken between the parties and Madrid are now only waiting for the final green light from Mbappé.… pic.twitter.com/ztlGUF94nv — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) January 15, 2024

Real Madrid Awaits For His Green Signal

▪️Bien qu’il n’ait pas encore officiellement communiqué sa décision à ses dirigeants, Kylian Mbappé ne devrait pas poursuivre son aventure avec le PSG la saison prochaine. ▪️Le PSG a pris de le temps d’envisager une vie avec et sans son numéro 7 et gère le dossier avec sérénité.… — Abdellah Boulma (@AbdellahBoulma) January 15, 2024

