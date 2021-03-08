Manchester [UK], March 8 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that striker Marcus Rashford will have a scan on his injured ankle after he was forced off during a derby win against Manchester City in their recent clash in the Premier League.

Solskjaer confirmed after their 2-0 win on Sunday that Rashford had picked up an ankle knock after sprinting back to make a vital tackle as City broke forward, as per the official United website.

The forward had to leave the field after 73 minutes and was replaced by Mason Greenwood midway through the second half.

"It is one of them. It was a great recovery run, a recovery sprint, he saved maybe a goal, so he sacrificed himself for the team," Solskjaer told club media.

"It is something with his ankle I think. I am not a doctor but hopefully, it is not too bad. We will have to scan him in the morning," he added.

The Reds were already without Edinson Cavani, who had to come off during United's final training session before the derby on Saturday.

With 54 points, United are placed at the second spot in the Premier League standings and will next take on AC Milan in the first leg of the Round of 16 clash in the Europa League. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)