Alands (Finland), Sep 3 (PTI) The Indian quartet of Diksha Dagar, Vani Kapoor, Amandeep Drall and Tvesa Malik made the cut at the Aland 100 Ladies Open here.

Diksha (72-73) was the best placed Indian at T-10.

The Indians missing out on the cut were Ridhima Dilawari (74-79) and Neha Tripathi (80-76).

Rookies Lisa Pettersson (73-66) and Ana Pelaez Trivino (71-68) sit tied atop the leaderboard with a one-shot lead heading into the final round.

Vani (72-76) and Diksha had contrasting fortunes in the second round.

Diksha rolled in 17 pars and had one bogey, while Vani had two double bogeys, three bogeys and three birdies in a roller-coaster round to be T-30.

Amandeep (74-75) was lying T-36 as Tvesa (75-77) squeezed inside the cut line at T-59.

Pettersson fired a six-under 66 in the second round on Friday, while Pelaez Trivino, the highest ranked player in the field at eighth on the Race to Costa del Sol, shot a 68.

The pair stand at five-under-par after 36 holes ahead of Anne-Charlotte Mora, Sofie Bringner and Emma Spitz, who carded rounds of 70, 71 and 72 respectively.

A win by Pettersson would mark the third LET Rookie to win this season, following Pelaez Trivino, who won her first title at the Comunidad de Madrid Ladies Open in May and Linn Grant, who has won four times this year.

Mora, Bringner and Spitz are also looking for their first wins on tour, as are Anais Maggetti and Isabella Deilert, who are tied for sixth on 2-under-par.

Spitz, who made her professional debut last week at the Skafto Open in Sweden, would have the option to take up LET membership if she were to win tomorrow.

The eighth player on the leaderboard is Finland's own Ursula Wikstrom, who has three runner-up finishes in this tournament and is four strokes off the lead on one-under-par. She is also looking for her maiden win in her 296th start and 19th year on tour.

