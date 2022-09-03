Another India vs Pakistan showdown is on the cards and it is once again the time for fans of both teams to get hyped up and ready for this important encounter. This time, the archrivals would meet in the Super 4 round of Asia Cup 2022 and once again, a thrilling contest is expected. The Men in Blue, led by Hardik Pandya's brave effort with both bat and ball, had secured the bragging rights the last time these two teams squared off in the Asia Cup this year. There was an air of uncertainty in both camps about what to expect from their opposition but this time, the players would be ready, knowing about the strengths and weaknesses of their opponents. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs PAK Cricket Match in Dubai

Defending champions India were handed a massive jolt when ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who had performed so well in the two matches so far, was ruled out with an injury. A like-for-like replacement in Axar Patel was named and the left-arm spinner is expected to be directly slotted in India's XI. Once again, skipper Rohit Sharma would open the innings alongside KL Rahul, who has copped a flurry of criticism for his uncharacteristically slow knock of 36 runs from 39 deliveries against Hong Kong. The number three slot belongs to Virat Kohli again and the team management would be very happy after what they saw of him last game.

Suryakumar Yadav would once again aim to perform the way he did against Hong Kong by coming out at number four. All-rounder Hardik Pandya would return to the team and is likely to do so at the expense of Rishabh Pant, who played against Hong Kong. The fast bowling department is unlikely to see any change despite Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan taking a beating against Hong Kong. Along with the left-arm spin of Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal would shoulder the spin responsibilities.

India's Likely Playing XI Against Pakistan at Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match:

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2022 01:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).