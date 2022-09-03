Oozing with confidence after thrashing Hong Kong by 155 runs, Pakistan would head to face India on Sunday, believing that they can turn the tide around, this time. Babar Azam and his men were handed a defeat by India in a very closely contested match but the Green Shirts would hope that they rectify the errors they had made in that match. With the group stage done and dusted, this would be the second game of the Super 4 round of Asia Cup 2022. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs PAK Cricket Match in Dubai

Despite struggling to get off to a good start and also losing captain Babar Azam's wicket in the process, the Pakistan batting department showed that they need just a few balls to turn things around. It looked as if Hong Kong were slowly edging towards restricting Pakistan to a total of around 170 before Khushdil Shah's late burst took the target to 193/2. Not to forget Mohammad Rizwan, who hung around and played a solid 78-run inning and Fakhar Zaman's 53. One can expect no changes in Pakistan's playing XI for this match.

Pakistan are unlikely to tamper with their opening combination of Azam and Rizwan despite the duo not having had much success as a pair in the tournament so far. Fakhar Zaman would be batting at number three and the southpaw will aim at maintaining his good form. For his 15-ball 35, Khushdil Shah might come in at five with him able to clear the fence at ease.

Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali and Shadab Khan would follow. The bulk of the fast bowling would once again rest on the shoulders of the young and in-form Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Haris Rauf. Mohammad Nawaz, who had taken three wickets against India, would once again come in handy with wily spin and so would leg-spinner Khan.

Pakistan's Likely Playing XI Against India at Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match:

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Nawaz.

