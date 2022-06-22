New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Four Indians from the domestic Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour will feature in the Simone Asia Pacific Cup, which carries USD 750,000 prize purse in its inaugural year.

Two Indian teams of two players each have been invited for the inaugural edition of the Simone Asia Pacific Cup from August 15 to 20 in Jakarta, Indonesia. The tournament will be held under the aegis of the Asia Golf Leaders Forum (AGLF).

Out of the total prize purse, USD 500,000 will be for individual event and USD 250,000 for the team event.

It will be a 54 hole stroke play event over three days.

Initially, India was allotted one team and the two leading stars Aditi Ashok and Tvesa Malik were invited. But, as per Women's Golf Association of India, they conveyed their regrets. They were replaced by Diksha Dagar and Gaurika Bishnoi.

WGAI then made a strong pitch for a second team, from their Hero Order of Merit players. The request was accepted and Amandeep Drall and Vani Kapoor, the top two on the 2020-21 combined Order of Merit, were chosen.

All the four players have conveyed their readiness. They have all been regulars on the WPGT and also playing on the Ladies European Tour, besides making starts in South Africa and Australia.

