New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) A franchise-based Indian Supercross Racing League was launched in collaboration with the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) here on Thursday.

The motorcyle racing series will commence at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here in October before travelling to Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad.

“The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League aims to capture the hearts of motorsports enthusiasts, showcasing the spirit of adventure and pushing boundaries," said Eeshan Lokhande, co-founder and director of Supercross India, in a release. PTI

