Paris [France], May 28 (ANI): Spain's Carlos Alcaraz cruised into the last-16 of the ongoing French Open 2022 after defeating Sebastian Korda of US in the third round on Friday.

In the third round of the men's singles category, the Spanish player handed out a 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 defeat to his American counterpart.

It took Alcaraz two hours and six minutes to finish the match. With this win, he was able to avenge his defeat against Korda last month in Monte Carlo.

His opponent in the next round will be the Russian Karen Khachanov.

In the press conference at the court following his match, he said, "It was a really great match for me. I played really well, a really good game, trying to be aggressive, trying to dominate the match."

"I think the night session is really fun to play, the people enjoyed the match and I am so grateful to play in front of such a fun crowd," he added.

Earlier, World No.1 Novak Djokovic and 13-time champion Rafael Nadal registered straight sets win to cruise into last 16 of the French Open 2022.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic beat Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene 6-3 6-3 6-2 in the third round match to set up a fourth round clash with 15th seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina.

On the other hand, 13-time champion Rafael Nadal defeated Botic van de Zandschulp of Netherlands 6-3 6-2 6-4. The 21-time grand slam winner will take on Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in Paris on Sunday. '

Ninth seed Auger-Aliassime entered into the last-16 with a 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-2) 7-5 win against Filip Krajinovic of Serbia. (ANI)

