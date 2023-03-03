Paris, Mar 3 (AP) Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has been indicted on rape charges, French prosecutors said Friday.

The prosecutors office in the Paris suburb of Nanterre said Hakimi was questioned on Thursday by investigators probing rape allegations. He was then indicted by an investigating judge and placed under judicial supervision.

The Morocco national team player is prohibited from contacting the alleged victim, a 24-year-old woman who says she was raped by Hakimi on Saturday at his home in a Paris suburb. Hakimi is allowed to leave French territory, prosecutors said.

The Spanish-born Hakimi is a defender who helped Morocco make World Cup history last year by becoming the first African team to reach the tournament's semifinals. He was seen training with PSG on Friday.

Prosecutors opened their preliminary investigation on Monday.

PSG officials have not commented and Hakimi has not publicly responded to the accusation. The player's lawyer has not responded to requests for comment.

Hakimi appeared on stage at the FIFA Awards in Paris on Monday. He was honored as part of the player-voted men's all-star team and was greeted by brief, loud applause when introduced. (AP)

