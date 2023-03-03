BCCI took a big step when they announced their plans for the Women's Premier League. Five teams (Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz) have been selected to take part in the inaugural edition which will take place between March 4-26 in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. In the first match of the inaugural WPL, Gujarat Giants will lock horns with Mumbai Indians. However, before the toss, a blockbuster opening ceremony will take place in DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. Meanwhile, if you are looking for WPL 2023 opening ceremony live streaming online, TV channel info, performers list and timing then continue reading. WPL Tune Released! Jay Shah Launches Theme Sound for Women’s Premier League Ahead of Inaugural Season.

WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Performers List

BCCI has already announced the performers list for the WPL 2023 opening ceremony. Bollywood actresses Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani and singer AP Dhillon will rock the stage during the WPL 2023 opening ceremony. Meanwhile, singer Sankar Mahadevan is also reportedly going to sing the WPL anthem.

WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Timing

The first match of WPL 2023 will take place at 7:30 pm IST between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians on Saturday, March 4. Meanwhile, the opening ceremony of WPL 2023 will begin at 5:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). 'Yeh Toh Bas Shuruat Hai!' WPL 2023 Theme Song Released Ahead of Inaugural Edition of T20 Competition (Watch Lyric Video).

WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming and Telecast

BCCI has arranged an opening ceremony for WPL 2023. The ceremony will take place just ahead of the first match on March 4. Viacom18 Group are the official broadcasters of WPL 2023. So fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the opening ceremony on Sports18 SD/HD. Meanwhile, JioCinema will be proving the live streaming of the curtain raiser event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2023 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).