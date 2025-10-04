Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 4 (ANI): India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav revealed that he would soon share a behind-the-scenes video featuring the events that unfold in the "unreal" environment of the dressing room, which will also include Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, his two long-time friends.

Since Suryakumar took over the captaincy mantle from Rohit Sharma last year, India has won 18 out of 22 fixtures. India has established a reputation for playing fearless cricket and recently lifted the Asia Cup title, unbeaten in the UAE. Suryakumar described the environment that prevails in the dressing room, which fuels their fearless cricket on the field.

Also Read | When is IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World 2025 Match? What is the H2H Record? Who Are the Key Players? Read India Women vs Pakistan Women Match Preview.

"We are having a lot of fun. Some day I will share the BTS of the dressing room. You will go crazy when it comes out. It is entirely different from what happens on the field. It is an unreal environment in the dressing room. That's how we play fearless cricket and we give a lot of people a reason to smile. I will share a video soon of Abhishek and Shubman; they are lovely characters, but not only them, there are a lot of them," Suryakumar said during the JITO Connect 2025 event.

During the event, a young fan sang a poem dedicated to Suryakumar. In return, Suryakumar asked the young fan to come close towards the stage and clicked a selfie with him. In a heartfelt moment, Suryakumar invited a young girl to the stage and sang the birthday song for her. Towards the end, Suryakumar clicked a selfie with all the fans who gathered near the stage.

Also Read | Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca, La Liga 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Suryakumar has been winning hearts on and off the field. After India trounced Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, the Indian skipper announced that he would donate his match fees from all the T20 Asia Cup games to the Indian army.

On donating his entire match fee from the Asia Cup to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian Armed Forces, Suryakumar told ANI, "When I was going to the press conference, I thought that so many Indians are there and we could at least do some small help. If everyone contributes a little, it will be good. I couldn't complete the full line at that time, as this is for the armed forces and the victims of Pahalgam. Everything was happening so fast that I couldn't say much in that chaos. But I will do whatever I can." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)