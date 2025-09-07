Dubai [UAE], September 7 (ANI): The city of Dubai witnessed an electrifying evening as the Indian Roll Ball (IRB) League made its grand international launch at the iconic India Club, as per a release from IRB.

With sporting legends, cricket icons & fans under one roof, the event celebrated not just the rise of a new league but also the spirit of innovation and camaraderie in global sports.

The launch brought together some of the most respected names in world cricket. Ronald Butcher, the first Black cricketer to represent England, attended as the Chief Guest. Adding to the star power was Madan Lal, a member of India's historic 1983 World Cup-winning team, who graced the occasion as the special guest. The presence of several UAE cricket stars further highlighted Dubai's growing stature as a sporting hub.

Sharing his excitement, Madan Lal said, "India has always given the world new sports and new sporting talent. Roll Ball is one such exciting creation - a perfect blend of thrill and fitness for the youth. I am confident that the Indian Roll Ball League will gain international recognition in the coming years."

Ronald Butcher added, "Roll Ball is a game full of energy, skill & entertainment. Watching it being launched from a global hub like Dubai is truly special. I believe this sport has the potential to inspire millions of young people in the future."

The founder of the league, Sachin Joshi, shared his vision with passion: "This league is going to make waves across the sporting world. Roll Ball is the world's second fastest sport & with this league, we're bringing unmatched speed, energy & excitement to the global stage."

Adding a unique fan moment, Sudhir Kumar Gautam, famously known as Sachin Tendulkar's biggest fan, also attended the event. He was felicitated on stage with a special memento presented by Madan Lal, drawing loud cheers from the audience.

The Indian Roll Ball League, born in Pune in 2003, is a unique blend of skating, basketball, and handball. Today, it is played in more than 50 countries and is officially supported by the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) and India's Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The Dubai launch was not just about unveiling a league - it was about creating stronger sporting bonds between India and the UAE, inspiring the next generation of athletes & giving a global stage to one of India's proud sporting innovations. (ANI)

