The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is the wealthiest and most influential cricket board in the world. The BCCI has become a financial powerhouse due to the country's passion for cricket. The massive viewership in India attracts big broadcasting and sponsorship deals to the Indian cricketing board. BCCI generates its major chunk of revenue from the Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL has become one of the most valuable sports leagues globally, generating lots of revenue from the media rights, sponsorships and ticket sales for the BCCI. BCCI Hikes Base Price Of Bidding For India National Cricket Team Lead Sponsorship After Dream11 Exit; Know List of Brands Barred From Contention and the Revised Rates.

Recently, a Cricbuzz report revealed that the BCCI has generated a bank balance of INR 20,686 crore from INR 6,059 crores between 2019 to 2024. Over the last year, the financial assessment of BCCI revealed at the AGM on September 28, has emerged that the Indian cricketing board continues to pay income tax in thousands of crores.

"Honorary Secretary apprised the members that since 2019, the cash and bank balance of BCCI has increased from INR 6,059 crore which was before disbursing any amount to the state cricket associations to INR 20,686 crore which is after disbursing all amounts owed to the state cricket associations," as quoted by Cricbuzz.

"Therefore, since 2019, BCCI has added INR 14,627 crore in the last five years. This is an increase of INR 4,193 crore since the last financial year. Further, since 2019, the general fund too has increased from INR 3,906 crore to INR 7,988 crore which is an increase of INR 4,082 crore," as quoted by Cricbuzz. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Opens Up on Parting Ways With Dream 11 As Jersey Sponsors for India Cricket Team.

The report added that the revenue would have been much more for the BCCI. However, the earnings from the media rights from the international fixtures was reduced to INR 813.14 crore as compared to INR 2,524.80 crore of the previous year. "This decrease is the result of a reduced number of international home matches/series played during the year as compared to the previous year. During the year, ICC CWC 2023 (ODI World Cup) was hosted by BCCI during the month of Oct-Nov 2023," says the report.

Meanwhile, the India national cricket team will kick-off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the United Arab Emirates national cricket team on September 10. The Men in Blue will face arch-rivals Pakistan national cricket team on September 14, followed by their final Group A clash against the Oman national cricket team on September 19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2025 10:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).