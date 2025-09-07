India national cricket team ace batter Virat Kohli is one of the fittest athletes in the world. Many other cricketers across the globe have admired Kohli's dedication and discipline towards fitness. Kohli's remarkable fitness is a result of his incredible discipline and a complete lifestyle change. Recently, some media reports stated that Kohli is busy preparing for the upcoming ODI series against the Australia national cricket team, for which the 36-year-old has passed the fitness test, which took place in England. The report comes after several Indian cricketers, including Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Hardik Pandya, underwent fitness tests at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Virat Kohli Passes Fitness Test In London As BCCI Agrees To Ace Batter’s ‘Special Request’: Report.

Paddy Upton Feels Virat Kohli Among Indian Cricketers Could Match India Hockey Team’s Fitness

Mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton, who is currently with the India men's hockey team in the ongoing Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, has hailed Virat Kohli's fitness. On the sidelines of the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025, Paddy Upton gave an interview to India Today, where he opened up that Kohli is the only Indian cricketer who could survive a training session with the Indian hockey team.

"You can't even compare the two teams. I wouldn't even begin to compare them. It's just a completely different sport. What I'd love to do is bring the Indian cricket team to come and do a half training session with the hockey team, and I think you'll see the cricket team will all be lying on the floor. The only person who will last more than half a training session would be Virat Kohli, I think," said Paddy Upton to India Today.

"These guys are 18 Virat Kohli's from a fitness perspective, where in the cricket team there's only 1 Virat Kohli from a fitness perspective," Paddy Upton added. Rohit Sharma Fitness Test: Did India ODI Captain Score 19.4 in Yo-Yo Test? Here's the Truth.

The experienced mental conditioning coach from South Africa has played a key role in some of India's biggest sporting achievements. Paddy Upton worked alongside former head coach Garry Kirsten to guide Team India to a historic ICC ODI World Cup 2011 title. Paddy has also helped the Indian hockey team to clinch a historic bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. Paddy also worked with Indian Grand Master D. Gukesh, who went on to become the youngest FIDE World Chess champion.

