New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Sudeva Delhi FC Head coach Prakhar Agarwal said that playing futsal improves players' individual performance as well as their decision-making skills.

All the sixteen teams across the country are brimming with confidence to give their best in the inaugural edition of the Futsal Club Championship that is scheduled to start on Friday.

"All teams are playing their first-ever tournament against each other so all teams will have a good chance to win as no one knows the other team's gameplay. Everyone in Sudeva Delhi is excited to participate in the first-ever Futsal Club Championship and we'll go all-out for the win," said Agarwal in an official AIFF release.

"Futsal will be a major success as it will give people another alternative to football that can be played on a harder surface other than natural surface or turfs and in a very compact space. Playing futsal improves players' individual performance as well as their decision-making skills. Players get more time but at the same time, Futsal imposes a challenge to make quick decisions which is very good for the development of players," he added.

The head coach also said he feels that facing Classic Football Academy might be the biggest challenge in front of Sudeva Delhi.

Sudeva Delhi FC is all set to open their campaign against Mangala FC on Saturday. (ANI)

