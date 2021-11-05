Australia (AUS) and West Indies (WI) will take each other on in match 38 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The AUS vs WI clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 06, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams will be aiming for maximum points but for different reasons. Meanwhile, fans searching for AUS vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction can scroll down below. AUS vs BAN Highlights of T20 World Cup 2021 Match 34.

Australia and West Indies enter the game on the back of contrasting results as Aaron Finch’s team are fresh off a dominating win over Bangladesh while Windies are coming off a disappointing loss against Sri Lanka. The Aussies will be aiming to book their place in the semi-finals of the competition with a win while the Caribbean outfit will look to end their campaign on a high against one of their biggest rivals.

AUS vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Nicholas Pooran (WI) can be the keeper.

AUS vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Steve Smith (AUS), Aaron Finch (AUS), Evin Lewis (WI), Shimron Hetmyer (WI) can be the batters.

AUS vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Dwayne Bravo (WI) can be the all-rounders.

AUS vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Adam Zampa (AUS), Akeal Hosein (WI) can be the bowlers.

AUS vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Nicholas Pooran (WI), Steve Smith (AUS), Aaron Finch (AUS), Evin Lewis (WI), Shimron Hetmyer (WI), Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Dwayne Bravo (WI), Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Adam Zampa (AUS), Akeal Hosein (WI).

Glenn Maxwell (AUS) can be the captain of your AUS vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Team while Shimrob Hetmyer (WI) can be the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2021 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).