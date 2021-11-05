Namibia and New Zealand will face each other in match 36 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE. The clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 05, 2021 (Friday). Both teams are in contention to advance from the group and will be aiming for a win. Meanwhile, we bring you the NZ vs NAM live score updates of the T20 World Cup 2021 clash. T20 World Cup Points Table Super`12.

New Zealand have found their groove in the competition and have recorded back-to-back wins since their defeat to Pakistan on the opening game. Kane Williamson’s team have performed brilliantly to get the better of India and Scotland and will be aiming for a similar display against Scotland to move into second place in Group 2.

Meanwhile, Namibia have had an impressive outing in their first T20 World Cup and the fact they are still in contention for a semi-final spot is a testament to how well they have played. However, the Gerhard Erasmus team have lost consecutive games since beating Scotland but will be aiming to end that run against one of the best teams in the world.

This game will play a huge role in shaping the group heading into the final fixtures of the Super 12 stage. A win for the Black Caps will make them favourites to advance from the group while a victory for Namibia will see four teams enter the final day level on four points given India manage to beat Scotland.