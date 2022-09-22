New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and star India batter Virat Kohli extended birthday greetings to Board secretary Jay Shah, who turned 34 on Thursday.

Several former and current cricketers took to social media for wishing Shah, who is serving as Board's secretary since 2019.

"Wish Jay Shah a very happy birthday..may god bless him with a healthy and long life of happiness and success @bcci," Ganguly wrote on Twitter.

"Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @JayShah," Kohli tweeted.

Shah, who was unanimously elected as the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) last year, recently got the mandate to continue for another three years in the BCCI.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli said that an office bearer can have a continuous tenure of 12 years which includes six years in state association or six years in BCCI before the cooling-off period of three years triggers.

"Heartiest Birthday Greetings to @JayShah, Secretary @BCCI & President, ACC. May god bless you with great health, immense joy, long life & a very successful career ahead. With your passion & dynamism, may you continue to promote sports for many more years to come," former spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote.

Former India skipper Mithali Raj also wished the cricket administrator, who has also served as the joint secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA).

Warm birthday greetings to @JayShah ji, the Honorary Secretary of BCCI and the President of ACC. Your zeal and passion for promoting sports across the globe is extraordinary. Wishing you a long and healthy life," Mithali said.

Shikhar Dhawan and Suryakumar Yadav too extended their heartiest wishes.

