Manchester [UK], July 30 (ANI): Indian skipper Shubman Gill is on the verge of breaking legendary compatriot Sunil Gavaskar's over 50-year record for most runs by an Indian batter during a bilateral series.

The fifth and last Test against England will be played at The Oval from August 31.

England leads 2-1 in the series, and India has a chance to draw the five-match series. India had last won a series in England in 2007.

During the last Test at Manchester's Old Trafford, Gill was dismissed for 12 in the first innings, but he replied with a fighting knock of 103, which helped India turn a 311-run deficit into a 114-run lead, draw the Test and keep the series alive.

Gill is the top run-getter in the series with 722 runs at an average of 90.25, with four centuries in eight innings and a best score of 269.

Gavaskar holds the record for most runs by an Indian during a bilateral series, with 774 runs in four Tests against the West Indies away from home in 1971 series, at an average of 154.80, with four centuries and three fifties and a best score of 220. Gill is just 53 runs away from breaking the over 50-year record.

The dashing right-hander is also just 89 runs away from breaking Australian legend Don Bradman's record for most runs in a Test series by a captain. During the 1936/37 home series against England, Bradman scored 810 runs in five Tests and nine innings at an average of 90.00, with three centuries and fifty, including a best score of 270. (ANI)

