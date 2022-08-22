Harare, Aug 22 (PTI) Shubman Gill struck a stroke-filled century to power India to 289 for eight against Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI here on Monday.

Coming in to bat at number three, Gill smashed 130 off 97 balls with the help of 15 boundaries and one six, after India opted to bat.

Besides Gill, Ishan Kishan made 50 while Shikhar Dhawan scored 40.

Brief scores:

Brad Evans (5/54) picked up his maiden five-wicket haul for the home team.

India: 289/8 in 50 overs (Shubman Gill 130, Ishan Kishan 50; Brad Evans 5/54).

