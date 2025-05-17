Yupia (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], May 17 (ANI): Defending champions India stormed into the final of SAFF U19 Championship 2025 with a commanding 3-0 victory against Maldives in front of a passionate home crowd and under pouring rain, at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, as per the official website of AIFF.

Goals from Danny Meitei Laishram (14'), Omang Dodum (21'), and Prashan Jajo (66') ensured a smooth passage to the title clash, as India once again maintained their perfect record -- both in terms of wins and clean sheets.

India will face the Bangladesh U19 side, who went past Nepal 2-1 in the other semi-final, held earlier in the day.

From the outset, India looked sharp, hungry, and in complete control. Dominating possession and dictating the tempo, they pegged Maldives deep into their own half with wave after wave of attacks. Their pressing game was relentless, their passing crisp, their positioning perfect.

The early breakthrough came in the 14th minute following a well-worked corner routine. Prashan Jajo floated in a teasing delivery from the left, and Danny Meitei connected sweetly with a left-footed volley that took a bounce and crashed into the back of the net. It was Danny's fifth goal of the tournament and yet another example of his clinical finishing.

India's second goal followed just six minutes later and was a product of seamless teamwork. Jajo once again played the architect, darting down the left wing before scooping the ball over the Maldives backline. Meitei smartly laid it off to local favourite Omang Dodum, who made no mistake from close range, giving India a 2-0 cushion heading into half-time.

Though Maldives had shown flashes of attacking flair in previous matches, they found it difficult to carve open the Indian defence. When they did manage to get shots off, goalkeeper Suraj Singh Aheibam was equal to the task.

India were tactically astute in the second half, not allowing the Maldives time or space to mount a comeback. Anticipating their tendency to push hard after the break, India closed down passing lanes and nullified any potential threat.

The heavens opened up in the second half, drenching the pitch and making conditions tricky. Yet, India adapted well and soon took advantage of a goalkeeping error. In the 65th minute, Jajo unleashed a powerful right-footed strike from outside the box. Maldives custodian Xahran Hassan Ziyad misjudged the pace of the shot and allowed the ball to slip through his hands -- an unfortunate moment that sealed the contest at 3-0.

Despite a few late attempts by the Maldives to salvage pride, India's backline remained resolute under the downpour, wrapping up another assured performance. (ANI)

