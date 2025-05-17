New Delhi [India] May 17 (ANI): Manika Batra will lead an 11-member strong Indian team at the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals 2025, which starts in Doha, Qatar, from Saturday, according to Olympics.com.

The World Table Tennis Championships 2025 matches will be played at the Lusail Sports Arena. The Indian table tennis squad for the World Championships includes Sreeja Akula, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sutirtha and Ayhika Mukherjee, amongst others.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra Confident of More 90m Throws in the Future, Opens Up on ‘Bitter-Sweet’ Experience of Finishing Second at Doha Diamond League 2025 Despite Record Effort.

India will have four competitors in each of the two singles competitions. Sreeja Akula, world No. 34, is the top-ranked Indian singles player in the fray. World No. 46 Manika Batra and the up-and-coming duo of Yashaswini Ghorpade and Diya Chitale will join her in the women's singles draw.

Meanwhile, Manav Thakkar, who is ranked 49th in the world, is the top-ranked Indian in the men's singles division. The entry list also includes Manush Shah, G Sathiyan, and the young Ankur Bhattacharjee. Diya Chitale and Manush Shah are seeded ninth in mixed doubles, while Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah will partner up for men's doubles and are seeded eighth.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra Becomes First Indian To Breach 90m Mark, Finishes Second at Doha Diamond League 2025 With 90.23m Effort.

The tournament, which concludes on May 25, will begin from the round of 128 in singles and the round of 64 in each of the doubles competitions. This year's World Championships in Doha, the 58th edition of the biennial tournament, will feature some of the world's best table tennis players in action.

Recently, players from the People's Republic of China have dominated the competition, taking home all five championships at the previous tournament, which took place in Durban, South Africa. The sole victory for Indian athletes at the World Table Tennis Championships was during the inaugural edition in 1926. '

World Table Tennis Championships 2025: India squad

Men's singles: Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, G Sathiyan, Ankur Bhattacharjee

Women's singles: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Yashaswini Ghorpade, Diya Chitale

Men's doubles: Manav Thakkar/Manush Shah, G Sathiyan/Harmeet Desai

Women's doubles: Yashaswini Ghorpade/Diya Chitale, Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee

Mixed doubles: Diya Chitale/Manush Shah, Yashaswini Ghorpade/Harmeet Desai. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)