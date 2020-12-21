London [UK], December 21 (ANI): Leicester City defender Timothy Castagne was elated to mark his return to action with three Premier League points in a hard-fought 2-0 success over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The Belgium international had not featured since the 1-0 win at Arsenal in late October, missing 12 games across all competitions during that period. However, after recovering from a hamstring injury, Castagne played an hour at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Jamie Vardy's penalty and an own goal from Toby Alderweireld secured the points for the visitors.

"Yes, it is good to be back, especially with a win here against a very good side. It is great to be back. It feels very good. I have missed it, and when you can play again, it is great," Castagne told the club's official website.

"You see your team-mates, and you want to help, but you cannot, so hopefully it is not going to happen anymore and I can help as much as I can," he added.

City's success saw them claim their ninth Premier League win in 2020/21 season, and Castagne felt his side did well to deal with Spurs' pace on the counter-attack in a game that they were ultimately more clinical in.

"It was big. It is always difficult to score against them because they are doing a very good job on the defensive side and then going on the counter-attack with such speed," the defender said.

"But I think we did not give anything away. It proves that if we are at our best, we can do everything, but we have to be more consistent. We just have to be better at home because we are doing very well away, but we just have to take away that against the big teams, we are doing well," he added.

City are now at second place in the Premier League standings with 27 points and will take Manchester United at King Power Stadium on Boxing Day. (ANI)

