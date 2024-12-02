Johannesburg [South Africa], December 2 (ANI): Graeme Smith, the League Commissioner of SA20, firmly believes that the tournament has played a crucial role in the recent success of South Africa's cricket teams. Reflecting on the national team's achievements, Smith highlighted the positive impact of the SA20 on both the men's and women's teams.

"I definitely, I mean, I've been saying that from the start. You know, I think our domestic cricket had kind of levelled off in South Africa. We now have a tournament that puts 70 South Africans up against the best international talent. They're working with franchises that bring real expertise back into the game. They're playing in front of big crowds, which brings pressure. The TV production is of international standards," Smith explained as per a release by SA20.

The SA20 league has provided a platform for South African players to compete at a high level, exposing them to the pressures and standards of international cricket. Smith noted, "All this, you know, is putting a group of players that were never exposed to at a level where hopefully we start to see more and more talent competing like the IPL has done, competing to play for South Africa."

Smith also praised the overall performance of South African cricket, particularly in the white-ball format.

"South African cricket in general, particularly in the white ball stuff, has had a really successful, women and men period. If it wasn't for India, we would have had our first trophy," he remarked at SA20 India Day, acknowledging the tough competition from the Indian teams.

Looking ahead, Smith emphasized the importance of SA20 in strengthening South African cricket and maintaining its competitive edge on the global stage.

"For us, we want to be a real catalyst for the strength of South African cricket that keeps it strong and competing with the likes of India, Australia, and England," he concluded, as quoted by a release from SA20.

Smith's insights underscore the significant role of the SA20 league in fostering talent and elevating the standards of South African cricket, aiming to build a robust future for the sport in the country. (ANI)

