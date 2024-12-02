The aftermath of an exciting WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024 will be in full effect on Monday Night RAW, when the show airs live from Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington. Several high-profile superstars will be in attendance as RAW begins its build-up for its inaugural premier episode on Netflix next month. Bronson Reed Suffers Ankle Injury After Jumping From Top of Cage During WWE Survivor Series 2024 Men's WarGames Match, Video Goes Viral.

CM Punk Opens Episode

As disclosed by RAW GM Adam Pearce, CM Punk will kick off Monday Night Raw, where the Second City Saint will most likely reveal his path forward, where the wrestler could either target Gunther, Seth Rollins, or John Cena.

Adam Pearce Makes RAW Related Announcements

Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament

The first-round action in the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament will start with Dakota Kai vs. Katana Chance vs. Shayna Baszler taking part in a triple-threat match, where the winner will proceed into the second round.

Women's Tag Team Match

After a loss in Survivor Series WarGames 2024, WWE Women's Champion Liv Morgan will look to regain lost pride when she along with Raquel Rodriguez, takes on the Damage CTRL duo of Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane and looks for some payback. Expect Rhea Ripley to make an appearance as well.

WWE Women's Champion Liv Morgan In Action

New Day's 10th Anniversary Celebration

The New Day 10th anniversary is likely to be less joyous with the recent tensions between members Xavier Woods and Kofi Kinston reaching the melting point. However, one can expect Big E to return and calm things down between the stable members.

Meanwhile, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes is also expected to show up on Monday Night RAW as the wrestler advertised on his social media handle. Damian Priest could also look for answers from former Judgement Day member Finn Balor, whose interference cost the one-time Heavyweight Champion match against current title holder Gunther at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024.

