Lucknow, Apr 22: Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat against Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL match here on Saturday. GT handed a debut to left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad, while pacer Alzarri Joseph missed out. Sachin Tendulkar's Reaction on Losing the Twitter Blue Tick is Winning Hearts on the Internet .

For LSG, Amit Mishra was included in the XI in place of Yudhvir Singh.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)