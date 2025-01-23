Greater Noida, Jan 23 (PTI) Gujarat emerged as a dominant force, claiming multiple top spots across categories and showcasing the depth of talent in the state on the opening day of the fourth IPA Nationals Pickleball 2025 here on Thursday.

Nearly 130 players from across India participated on the opening day at Bennett University.

The focus was on team events at the start of play, and Gujarat emerged as a dominant force across categories.

In the men's open team event, Rajasthan came out victorious with the team of Aditya Ruhela, Vansh Ruhela, and DivyanshuKataria securing a hard-fought win over Gujarat, who finished second, while Karnataka took third place.

Gujarat were also winners in the Women's Open Team Event with the quartet of Punji Raval, Punarva Shah, Anshi Sheth, and Rakshika Ravi defeating West Bengal's Agnimitra Bhattacharya, Amrita Mukherjee, Dipti Srivastava, and Danielle Jones.

Uttar Pradesh secured third place.

Gujarat's success did not end there as they also triumphed in the youth categories. They won the U-14 Boys Team Event, with Kerala finishing second and Delhi taking the third spot. Gujarat also won the U-16 Boys Team Event. Delhi was second and Rajasthan third.

Completing their dominance in the boys' team events, Gujarat also won in the U-18 category, with Delhi and Haryana finishing second and third, respectively.

