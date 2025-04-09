Ahmedabad, Apr 9 (PTI) Sai Sudharsan struck a breezy 82 to help Gujarat Titans post 217 for 6 against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Sudharsan's 53-ball innings was studded with eight fours and three sixes, while M Shahrukh Khan and Jos Buttler made 36 each after GT were invited to bat.

Also Read | RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 24.

For RR, Maheesh Theekshana and Tushar Deshpande took two wickets apiece while Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma got one each.

Brief Scores:

Also Read | Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Quarter Final Match at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Gujarat Titans: 217 for 6 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 82, Jos Buttler 36, M Shahrukh Khan 36; Maheesh Theekshana 2/54, Tushar Deshpande 2/53).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)