Gautam Gambhir has joined Kolkata Knight Riders as their mentor recently and was also present in the IPL 2024 auction table for KKR alongside CEO Venky Mysore and coach Chandrakant Pandit. Gautam Gambhir looked happy and pleased after the auction, specially after winning the bid for Mitchell Starc. A fan asked Gambhir on social media, what he thinks about the strength of the current KKR squad. He gave a witty response to it saying, 'What do u think my answer will be having played a part in selecting! '. Fans loved his reply and made it viral on social media. Kolkata Knight Riders Team in IPL 2024: Players Bought by KKR at Indian Premier League Auction, Check Full Squad.

Gautam Gambhir Gives Witty Response to Fan

What do u think my answer will be having played a part in selecting! 😎 https://t.co/zb6G95ysZi — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 29, 2023

