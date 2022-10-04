New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is gutted about missing the T20 World Cup due to a back injury but will be cheering his team as he goes through his recovery.

"I am gutted that I won't be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I've received from my loved ones. As I recover, I'll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia," Bumrah tweeted on Tuesday.

Also Read | Speedy Recovery to Our Speedster @Jaspritbumrah93. #TeamIndia – Latest Tweet by BCCI.

The BCCI on Monday ruled Bumrah out of the ICC event, dealing a massive setback to the Indian team.

Bumrah's absence will certainly affect India's chances in the marquee event in Australia as death bowling still remains a grey area.

Also Read | Indore Weather Updates Live, IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2022: Hourly Rain Forecast, Weather Report Today for India vs South Africa Cricket Match at Holkar Stadium.

The BCCI was awaiting medical reports while the pacer did his rehab at the National Cricket Academy but it was a foregone conclusion that he would be out for months.

He was initially ruled out of the ongoing three-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury. Bumrah has a history of back problems

due to his slinging unorthodox front-on action which puts a lot of load on his back. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)