Brasilia [Brazil], November 12 (ANI): Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is set for a five-place grid penalty for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil having taken a new Mercedes internal combustion engine for this weekend's race.

Hamilton took a 10-place grid penalty for a new ICE in Turkey but, after teammate Valtteri Bottas received a third engine penalty in four GPs at the United States, questions arose over Mercedes' power unit reliability and there was much talk of Hamilton taking another power unit at some point.

"Here in Interlagos, it has been confirmed that the defending champion will indeed take his fifth ICE of the season, a decision by the Silver Arrows that will drop him five grid places for Sunday's race - after the F1 Sprint on Saturday evening," F1 stated in an official release.

"That leaves Hamilton with an uphill battle as he sits 19 points behind title rival Max Verstappen in Brazil," the release stated further. (ANI)

