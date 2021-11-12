Argentina clash with Uruguay in the CONMEBOL 2022 World Cup qualifiers looking to maintain their strong start to the campaign. The Albiceleste are currently second in the points table with 25 points in 11 games. They along with the already qualified Brazil look class apart from the rest of the pack. Opponents Uruguay lost convincingly to both these teams in the last round of the qualifiers and that has pushed them to fifth place. Their last win in the campaign came against Ecuador on September 9 and pressure will be on veteran manager Oscar Tabarez to get his team back on track. Brazil vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers CONMEBOL: Lucas Paqueta Scores Stunning Goal, Registers 1-0 Win (Watch Video Highlights).

Edinson Cavani is struggling with a tendon injury that he picked up while playing for Manchester United against Tottenham Hotspur. The veteran forward has been injury-prone in recent times and Luis Suarez will once again have to do without the services of his long-term strike partner. Federico Valverde, Nicolas de la Cruz and Darwin Nunez are other notable absentees that can compound the problems for the hosts. Lucas Torreira and Gaston Pereiro in midfield need to be at their industrious best in order to stifle Argentina’s fluid passing football.

Lionel Messi has been struggling with fitness issues that has resulted in him missing games for PSG. Although the Argentine skipper is in the matchday squad, he will not be starting and most likely not to feature as well. Paulo Dybala should start alongside Angel Di Maria and Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez. Rodrigo de Paul and Leandro Paredes in midfield have been brilliant in the last few games and that partnership is likely to continue.

When Is Uruguay vs Argentina CONMEBOL 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The match between Uruguay vs Argentina would be played at the Estadio Campeón del Siglo in Montevideo. The match would be played on November 13, 2021 (Saturday) and has a scheduled start time of 04:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Uruguay vs Argentina CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier, LIVE?

Unfortunately, Uruguay vs Argentina match will not be live telecasted in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifiers in India. Fans will therefore not be able to catch the live-action of the CONMEBOL match on their television sets.

Is Uruguay vs Argentina CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Since there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifiers in India, fans will also not be able to watch Uruguay vs Argentina match online. But fans can always follow the match on social media handles of both teams.

Uruguay are short on confidence at the home and that may lead to another defeat for them at the hands of Argentina.

