With a maiden world title in the shortest international format on the line, Australia and New Zealand face off against each other in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2021. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on November 14, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams have a number of world-class players in their ranks who are capable of turning the tide at any given moment. So ahead of NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 final we take a look at key players from the sides. NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: A Look At New Zealand vs Australia Head-to-Head Record.

Both New Zealand and Australia have gone through similar paths on their way to the finals as despite having odds stacked against them, they managed to defeat much-fancied sides in the semi-finals after having a tough run in the Super 12 stage. On the grandest stage, the teams faced each other in the finals of the 2015 Cricket World Cup where the Aussies came out on top and the Black Caps will hope that they can turn the tables in this encounter. Meanwhile, here are some players to watch out for in NZ vs AUS clash. NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Teams’ Road to Finals and Their Star Performers Ahead of New Zealand vs Australia Title Clash.

David Warner

The Australia opener has had a contrasting tournament so far as due to lack of playing time, the 35-year-old struggled at the start but has found his form in recent games. Warner is the fourth leading scorer in the competition and his contributions at the top of the order have played crucial parts in Australia’s run to the final, which is again expected to be the case.

Daryl Mitchell

Mainly known for his power-hitting abilities down the order, pushing Daryl Mitchell to open has been a great move for the Black Caps. The 30-year-old has played attacking cricket at the top of the order and produces a sensational knock in the semis. His form will be crucial for the Kiwis.

Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa has been Australia’s premier bowler in the competition so far and will have huge responsibilities on him. The 29-year-old is the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition and with New Zealand’s middle order having a good record against spinners, Zampa’s overs will be crucial.

Trent Boult

Trent Boult has always been his team’s premier threat in a tournament and the World Cup has been no different. The left-arm pacer is New Zealand’s leading wicket-taker and will have the responsibility of making breakthroughs early, something he has been able to produce.

Glenn Maxwell

The Australia all-rounder came into the tournament in sensational form from the IPL but hasn’t been able to replicate it so far. Glenn Maxwell has been handy with the ball but his contribution with the bat will play a crucial role in Australia either setting or chasing a target.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2021 10:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).